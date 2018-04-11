2018 Metro Jackson Go Red For Women

Thursday, May 3, 2018

We Go Red!

Let’s unite to prevent heart disease and stroke.

Our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends are at risk. Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. Fortunately, we can change that because 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.



Get informed about the risks of heart disease and stroke. Know the red flags. Know your heart health story. Go Red For Women inspires women to make lifestyle changes, mobilize communities, and shape policies to save lives. United, we are working to improve the health of women in your community.



It’s time to put our hearts into it. Please join us at this year’s Go Red For Women Event.



CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION