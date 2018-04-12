Touch A Truck set for April 13 & April 14

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 05:07 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2018 05:07 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Touch A Truck will be held at Trustmark Park Friday and Saturday.

The fun family event  offers hands-on opportunities for children to explore, climb and touch trucks, emergency response vehicles, heavy machinery and other equipment.

All proceeds raised from Touch A Truck Jackson supports the mission of the Junior League of Jackson, including more than 30 community projects in the metro area.

Lakeysha Isaac stopped by WJTV 12 to talk about the event 

 

