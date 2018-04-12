Operation Tornado: Brookhaven Elementary
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) -- WJTV 12 visited students at Brookhaven Elementary Thursday for Operation Tornado.
Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Grant Garland gave the presentation to about 510 third and fourth graders.
The students were able to learn about severe weather safety.
The initiative has reached 7,450 since its start in February. WJTV 12 is close to surpassing its goal of teaching 10,000 children in Mississippi about tornadoes.
