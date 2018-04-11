Operation Tornado: Crystal Springs Middle School
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) -- Storm Team 12 Meteorologist Griffin Hardy went to Crystal Springs Middle for Operation Tornado on Wednesday.
The goal of the initiative is to reach at least 10,000 students. So far, WJTV 12 has talked to 6,940 children in the state.
Close to 270 fifth and six graders attended Wednesday's presentation at Crystal Springs.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
