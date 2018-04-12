Left to Right: Hundall, Fittes, Jordan, Bradley

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) - Four Mississippi State students have been arrested after allegedly breaking into a facility at UA to steal athletic memorabilia, according to court documents.

Joel Hudnall, John Bradley, Joshua Jordan, and Samuel Fittes were arrested on April 4 for allegedly entering the Mal Moore Athletic Facility to take the items, according to warrants.

All four men were charged with Burglary 3rd, and have paid the $7,500 bond.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter has released a statement, which can be read below.

MSU Chief Communications Officer Sid Salter says, in part, Mississippi State University does not condone this activity. Mississippi State is cooperating with authorities in this investigation. The legal process will play out. MSU doesn't have a role in the legal process, but will monitor that process.

A court date has not yet been set for the men. CBS 42 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Joel Hudnall

John Bradley

Joshua Jordan

Samuel Fittes