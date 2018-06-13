North Americans win 2026 World Cup vote 134-65

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MOSCOW (AP) - FIFA member federations voted 134-65 in favor of selecting the joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup over Morocco.



The outcome was an endorsement for the more profitable and stable bid from the North American neighbors.



The four countries involved in the bidding and three U.S. territories were not involved in the ballot.



In his acceptance speech, U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro says "Thank you so, so very much for this incredible honor."



The 2026 World Cup has 48 teams playing a total of 80 games - 60 planned across 10 U.S. cities, and 10 games in three cities for each of Canada and Mexico.