2 wanted in connection with Adams County murder investigation captured in California

Fresno Police Department Left to Right: Garner, Trahern

FRESNO, Calif. (WJTV) - Two people wanted in connection with an Adams County murder investigation are captured in California.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Isaac Garner and 26-year-old Cassandra Trahern in Fresno.

Police said there was a report of a suspicious vehicle near a Fresno gym. An officer came to check out the scene and saw two people sleeping inside of it. Authorities said Trahern and Garner were not forthcoming and gave false information.

The officer also noticed that the plate on the vehicle belonged to a wanted homicide suspect out of Mississippi. The suspects were detained, and authorities were able to identify them as Trahern and Garner.

The Adams County Sheriff's Department wanted Garner for murder. Trahern was wanted for accessory after the fact.

Adams County deputies tell WJTV they were called to went to Woodman Road around 9:07 p.m. on January 26. When they arrived on the scene, they found 48-year-old John Thomas Martin lying on the ground. He was shot in the chest. Martin was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined that several people on scene withheld information from deputies regarding the identity of the offender. 53-year old- Charles Nettles Sr. and 45-year-old Victoria Granier were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

Adams County authorities issued warrants for Garner, Trahern and Anthony Day. Day was wanted for accessory after the fact to murder. He was taken into custody a few days later. Anthony Day was wanted in Adams County.

In Fresno, officers obtained a recorded statement with an admission that the weapon possibly used in the homicide was still inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was stored for evidence, and both suspects are being held for Federal Marshals who will extradite them to Adams County.