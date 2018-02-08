Authorities say supplement sold at Metro gas stations can kill

By: Andrew Nomura

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 10:32 PM CST

Updated: Feb 08, 2018 09:08 AM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Authorities want to warn the public about the use of the kratom. 

Kratom is a herbal supplement that can be found at gas stations in the metro area. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the supplement contains the same chemical found in opioids. 

According to the FDA, there have been 44 deaths related to kratom. 

"It's just another drug that we are having to deal with that's causing people to do things that you would normally see when people get high on meth," said Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director John Dowdy. 

Dowdy says one person died from a kratom overdose in Rankin County last year. 

WJTV found several gas stations in the metro with the supplement for sale. 

He says there was a bill that would ban the supplement, but it died in committee. 

Dowdy says authorities are already dealing with an opioid fire, and it doesn't need any more gas. 

"We are an addiction state," said Dowdy. "We don't need other items out there that are available for our young people to be able to get their hands on that could ultimately result in more addiction."

The Drug Enforcement Administration says they are considering to place the supplement a schedule 1 drug. 

