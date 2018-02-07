Boil water advisory issued for some Yokena-Jeff Davis Water District customers
(WJTV) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers who receive their drinking water from the Yokena-Jeff Davis Water District.
The advisory is in effect for residents who live from the intersection of Kirkland Road and Cottonwood Drive to the dead end of Kirkland Road.
The water district said this affects about 100 customers.
