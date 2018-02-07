Boil water advisory issued for some Yokena-Jeff Davis Water District customers

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 11:35 AM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 11:35 AM CST

(WJTV) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers who receive their drinking water from the Yokena-Jeff Davis Water District.

The advisory is in effect for residents who live from the intersection of Kirkland Road and Cottonwood Drive to the dead end of Kirkland Road.

The water district said this affects about 100 customers. 

Get tips on what to do during a boil water advisory from the Mississippi State Department of Health. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

  • Operation Tornado iPad Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Operation Tornado iPad Contest

  • Caring for MS

    Caring for MS

  • Cool Schools on WJTV
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cool Schools on WJTV

Latest News - Local

Video Center