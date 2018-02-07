Boil water advisory issued for some Yokena-Jeff Davis Water District customers

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WJTV) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for some customers who receive their drinking water from the Yokena-Jeff Davis Water District.

The advisory is in effect for residents who live from the intersection of Kirkland Road and Cottonwood Drive to the dead end of Kirkland Road.

The water district said this affects about 100 customers.

