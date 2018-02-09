Brookhaven man suspected of selling opiods wanted by MBN

Adrian Reed (Photo: MBN)

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) -- Authorities need your help locating a man suspected of selling opioids.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents are searching for 38-year-old Adrian Reed.

MBN Director John Dowdy said agents seized 147 grams of cocaine, 414 grams of marijuana, 46 dosage units of the opioid painkiller oxycodone and three firearms at his home. Reed was not present when the search warrant was executed.

Reed faces multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He also faces violation of probation charge.

Anyone with information regarding Reed's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement the MBN at 800-844-NARC.