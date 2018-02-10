City of Oxford under a boil water alert

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Department of Health has issued a precautionary boil water alert for the City of Oxford in Lafayette County.

We're told this affects about 25,000 people served by the City of Oxford.

Water system officials notified the MS Dept. of Health of a system wide pressure loss due to one or more line breaks.

The department's website goes on to say, when a distribution system loses pressure, contaminants can siphon back into the water. Pub lic health officials consider any system that loses pressure contaminated until tests prove otherwise.

Health officials are asking people to boil your water before using it.

The water system will be notified when tests show the water is safe to drink.