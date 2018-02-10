Dwan Wakefield to be tried as an adult in Kingston Frazier murder case

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved Dwan Wakefield

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Madison County District Attorney confirms to WJTV that Dwan Wakefield will be tried as an adult in the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier.

Wakefield is charged with accessory after the fact to murder, accessory after the fact to kidnapping and accessory after the fact to motor vehicle theft.

D.A. Guest says youth court certified Wakefield as an adult on Thursday and his case will be presented to a jury later this month.

Wakefield is one of three men accused of being involved in the kidnapping and murder of Frazier.

Wakefield was 17-years-old when the young boy was murdered and was released on a $250,000 bond.

D'allen Washington pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to kidnapping and faces 20 years in prison with 5 years suspended.

Byron McBride remains behind bars charged with Fraziers murder.