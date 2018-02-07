Family gives warning after attempted kidnapping

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Jackson Police say they are investigating an attempted kidnapping that happened near Wildwood Terrace and Meadow Lane.

A grandmother, who did not want to reveal her identity, said her 9-year-old granddaughter got off the school bus and was walking up the driveway when a man tried to grab her from behind.

The girl managed to get to the house.

"I usually let her play outside, but now I'm scared," said the grandmother.

Hinds County Sheriffs Deputies were out handing out flyers with the picture of the said getaway car. A dark colored mini-van.

Towanda Swift, who also has a grandson who rides the bus, says neighbors need to help neighbors.

"What happened is tragic," said Swift. "We as a community need to watch all of our kids because they are important."

If you have any information that can help, please call Jackson Police.