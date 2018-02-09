Fire Departments struggle to find volunteers, a look into the challenges they face

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. - Fires aren't the only burning issue local fire departments are battling. Across the country, fire departments are struggling to find volunteers with time to commit to the force.

More than 70 percent of fire departments are made up of volunteers… people who risk their life for little or no pay.

"If everybody went to the same amount of calls they went to 20 years ago you're not going to cover the calls. We need more people and more commitment," George Stevens, the Lamar County fire coordinator said.

Commitment that isn't coming in nearly as fast as the calls George Stevens says.

"When you don't have enough people you can't be as effective when you go to a house fire you can't be as effective when you go to a wreck or cardiac arrest you're response is delayed," Steven explained.

Data from the National volunteer fire council shows that over the last three decades the number of volunteer fire fighters hasn't varied much, it hit a low in 2011 and has slowly worked it's way back up from then.

What has changed drastically is the number of calls. In 1986 there were more than 11 million emergency calls nationwide. Fast forward to 2015 when firefighters become an all hazards department and firefighters answered more than 33 million calls.

"It's changed It's completely changed and I don't know what it is about what has changed it's not just here it's nationwide but it's an attitude of I guess someone is going to do It so I'm going to let someone do it but they don't realize that someone might need to be them," Joey James, Asst. Fire Chief of the Raymond Fire Department said.

The NVFC refers to this attitude as the "me" generation where people have less community pride and interest in volunteering.

"They expect something in return some type of payment and the problem with volunteering is there isn't a payment I mean you do this because you want to do it you do this because you want to serve your community and you want to help others so the benefit may just be that you did that," James explained.

Executive Director Reggie Bell with the State Fire Academy says the time demands and commitment to full time jobs are two of the primary struggles firefighters face.

"These people leave those rural areas probably come into the metro area to work everyday and that's a 20 or 30 minute commute at least to get back to the fire and then you got to look at will the employer allow you to leave the jobsite in the middle of the day to come back," Bell said.

While most fire departments are able to respond to each and every call right now the future of recruiting firefighters is uncertain.

"If we could answer that we would be on the speaking circuit all throughout the United States that's a difficult question to answer how do you do that there are programs FEMA has put out on suggestions on how to do it? Do they know? You don't know how it's going to move within the next ten years out there," Bell explained.

Fire departments are actively recruiting people through social media, newspapers and radio promotions. The National Volunteer Fire Council has also created the "make me a firefighter" program.