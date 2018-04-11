Governor Bryant declares state of emergency to address local bridges

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Apr 10, 2018 04:45 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 10, 2018 10:40 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss - Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency ordering MDOT to immediately close 83 locally owned bridges scattered throughout the state.

Those bridges have been identified as deficient by the federal National Bridge Inspection Standards of the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction. 

Bridges slated for immediate closure are in the following counties; Amite, Carroll, Clarke, Greene, Hinds, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jasper, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lincoln, Newton, Pike, Smith and Wayne counties.

A statement from the Governor says these bridges will remain closed until they are brought into compliance.

“These bridges have been deemed unsafe for the traveling public,” Gov. Bryant said. “Keeping them open constitutes an unnecessary risk to public safety, violates the corrective action plan agreed upon by the state and federal government and jeopardizes federal infrastructure funds Mississippi receives.”

Mississippi received a notice last week from the U.S. Department of Transportation citing a safety risk to the public.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center