Governor Bryant declares state of emergency to address local bridges

JACKSON, Miss - Gov. Phil Bryant declared a state of emergency ordering MDOT to immediately close 83 locally owned bridges scattered throughout the state.

Those bridges have been identified as deficient by the federal National Bridge Inspection Standards of the Mississippi Office of State Aid Road Construction.

Bridges slated for immediate closure are in the following counties; Amite, Carroll, Clarke, Greene, Hinds, Humphreys, Itawamba, Jasper, Jones, Lauderdale, Leake, Lincoln, Newton, Pike, Smith and Wayne counties.

A statement from the Governor says these bridges will remain closed until they are brought into compliance.

“These bridges have been deemed unsafe for the traveling public,” Gov. Bryant said. “Keeping them open constitutes an unnecessary risk to public safety, violates the corrective action plan agreed upon by the state and federal government and jeopardizes federal infrastructure funds Mississippi receives.”

Mississippi received a notice last week from the U.S. Department of Transportation citing a safety risk to the public.