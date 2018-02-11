Officers were told that the juvenile victim was waiting for the school bus to arrive when she was forced into a dark colored vehicle against her will by a known male. The male suspect then drove around with the juvenile victim and later released her near the school. She was unharmed during the ordeal.
JPD arrests man accused of kidnapping 17-year-old girl
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Illya Lawson in the kidnapping investigation of a 17-year-old girl.
Police say Lawson abducted the teen from the corner of Langley and Winter Street.
Officers were told that the juvenile victim was waiting for the school bus to arrive when she was forced into a dark colored vehicle against her will by Lawson.
The male suspect then drove around with the juvenile victim and later released her near the school. She was unharmed during the ordeal.
He remains in custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.
