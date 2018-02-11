JPD arrests man accused of kidnapping 17-year-old girl

By: Margaret-Ann Carter

Posted: Feb 10, 2018 09:39 PM CST

Updated: Feb 10, 2018 09:39 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Illya Lawson in the kidnapping investigation of a 17-year-old girl.

Police say Lawson abducted the teen from the corner of Langley and Winter Street.

Officers were told that the juvenile victim was waiting for the school bus to arrive when she was forced into a dark colored vehicle against her will by Lawson.

The male suspect then drove around with the juvenile victim and later released her near the school.  She was unharmed during the ordeal.

He remains in custody and is awaiting his initial court appearance.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

  • Operation Tornado iPad Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Operation Tornado iPad Contest

  • Caring for MS

    Caring for MS

  • Cool Schools on WJTV
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cool Schools on WJTV

Latest News - Local

Video Center