1 injured in shooting at Lakeview Apartments
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex.
Officers were called to the Lakeview Apartments on Forest Avenue around 8:30 p.m.
On the scene they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Officers believe that the victim may have been inside a vehicle prior to being shot.
JPD is looking for a suspect. At last check, the victim was listed in stable condition, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
