1 injured in shooting at Lakeview Apartments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to the Lakeview Apartments on Forest Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

On the scene they found a 41-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Officers believe that the victim may have been inside a vehicle prior to being shot. 

JPD is looking for a suspect. At last check, the victim was listed in stable condition, police say. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). 

 

