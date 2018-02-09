1 injured in shooting near Woodbine Street, Fairhill Drive

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- A man was injured in a shooting near Woodbine Street and Fairhill Drive.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes of the Jackson Police Department said, officers went to the area around 7 a.m.

They found a 49-year-old man wounded. Authorities said he appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and back.

Holmes said the victim provided investigators with little information. He was taken to the hospital.

No motive or suspect information is known at this time.

Anyone with information should call Police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

This investigation is ongoing.