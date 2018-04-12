Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Left to Right: Green, Donald

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -- Two people are arrested and accused of rape in Adams County.

Authorities said 18-year-old Rodarius Green and 21-year-old Sheldon Vashon Donald were taken into custody.

According to the sheriff's department, the suspects allegedly knew that the victim was under the age of 14 at the time of the assault.

These charges stem from a recent report filed with Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Green was given a $50,000 bond while Donald has no bond at this time.