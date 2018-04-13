2 more arrested in Madison auto burlgary investigation
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) --Authorities arrested two additional people in connection with an auto burglary investigation.
Authorities said 20-year-old Isiah Jerome Smith and 21-year-old Reginald Maurice Robinson are in custody.
Madison Police say they along with the Madison County Sheriff's Department were looking into several car break-ins.
Last week, officers said they took Curtis Von Ryals and Deadrick Weatherspoon into custody. They were still searching for Smith and Robinson at that time.
Madison officers said Smith turned himself in on April 5th. Robinson surrendered on April 7. They are charged with five counts of auto burglary.
