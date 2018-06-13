Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled the amber alert for six year old Samiyah Terese Gaines of Jackson.

MBI officials say Gaines has been located and is safe.

MBI issued the alert around 9 PM on Tuesday. Officials say Gaines was accompanied by Jasmine Simmons.

They were traveling in a white Ford Taurus bearing Mississippi license plate h-p-i 586 in the Capitol Street area.

We're told the suspect is now in custody.

We are working to find out what the charges against the suspect are.