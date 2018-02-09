Anti-bullying Campaign starts at the Lunch Table

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - No one eats alone, that's the message Magnolia Health wants students to learn while they're on campus during lunch.

"Students don't really realize that sometimes not including people in their circle is also another form of bullying," said Nichols Middle School Tina Manning.

Nichols Middle School, along with two others around the state, was chosen for the lunch program. Principal Manning says she believes it's important to identify and stop bullying so kids are successful in and outside the classroom.

"Everything affects academics. If they have barriers in other places they're not ready to learn."

During Friday's lunch program the 8th-grade students were given a wristband with a different color, whichever color they received they had to sit at that table according to Cheryl Smith with Magnolia Health.

"Social isolation and anti-bullying-- to actually start a conversation with kids that the other kids would not normally speak to."

A handful of students were then chosen to speak about what they learned about bullying.

"Its not good because it can hurt feelings. it can lead to death situations," said 8th grader Malachi Davis.

Classmate Jaylan Taylor agrees. "It's a bad thing. some people can go through depression about bullying. it can be a torture to some people."

School leaders have a message for all students who may feel alone.

"If you're being bullied, tell someone. tell a teacher. if that teacher doesn't do anything tell another teacher, said Smith.

Principal Manning has hopes kids will know how much they are valued. "We have to spend extra time with them. We have some that we have to take to the mirror and say look at yourself, you're beautiful."

