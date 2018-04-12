Baker Elementary Students sing their hearts out at the Capitol
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Baker Elementary students put on a show for people at the Capitol.
Take a listen to the choir singing "America the Beautiful." Onlookers stopped to watch the group sing and play the violin. Afterwards, students went on a guided tour around the Capital building.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Man charged with aggravated assault...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Oxford Police arrest Brandon man for...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Clinton's caterpillar parade and spring market rescheduled
- Assailant grabs boy, jumps in front of train in Germany
- Poll: Cuomo holds big lead over Nixon among NY Dem voters
- 21 sentenced to life over Turkey's 1997 'post-modern coup'
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.