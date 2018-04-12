Baker Elementary Students sing their hearts out at the Capitol

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 05:27 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2018 05:27 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Baker Elementary students put on a show for people at the Capitol.

Take a listen to the choir singing "America the Beautiful." Onlookers stopped to watch the group sing and play the violin. Afterwards, students went on a guided tour around the Capital building.


 

