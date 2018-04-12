Brandon Amphitheater's Box Office now open
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The City of Brandon is holding a ribbon cutting for the Brandon Amphitheater's Box Office.
The ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Box Office will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The inaugural C Spire Concert Series event will take place next week on Wednesday, April 18 with Chris Young, Kane Brown and Morgan Evans.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
