Brandon Amphitheater's Box Office now open

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) -- The City of Brandon is holding a ribbon cutting for the Brandon Amphitheater's Box Office.

The ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Box Office will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The inaugural C Spire Concert Series event will take place next week on Wednesday, April 18 with Chris Young, Kane Brown and Morgan Evans.