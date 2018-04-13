Byram Swinging Bridge Festival in full swing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Byram Swinging Bridge

BYRAM, Miss (WJTV) - The Byram Swinging Bridge Festival is in full swing Friday and Saturday weather or no weather.

Festivities include carnival rides, a car show, music, food and craft vendors.

It's the 4th year for the annual fest. Byram takes the time to bring together people of all ages under this slice of Americana built in 1905. The bridge has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979 and was built to connect Hinds and Rankin Counties. The project was a collaboration between merchants and sawmills from both counties provided the lumber to build the bridge.

Where: Jackson Dragway, 7557 Siwell Road

Friday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks afterward (weather permitting)