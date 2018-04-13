Canton Public School District goes on lockdown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Canton Public School District took extra safety precautions and went through lockdown procedures this morning while authorities investigated a threat on social media.

Superintendent Cassandra Williams said the district was notified by parents and concerned people in the community about 9:30 pm.

Williams said they partnered with law enforcement this morning and went through standard lockdown procedures. The social media comments focused specifically on Porter Middle School and Canton High.

An investigation into the source of the threats continues.



