Canton Public School District goes on lockdown

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 09:18 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 13, 2018 09:18 AM CDT

Canton Public School District took extra safety precautions and went through lockdown procedures this morning while authorities investigated a threat on social media.

Superintendent Cassandra Williams said the district was notified by parents and concerned people in the community about 9:30 pm. 

Williams said they partnered with law enforcement this morning and went through standard lockdown procedures. The social media comments focused specifically on Porter Middle School and Canton High.

An investigation into the source of the threats continues.


 

