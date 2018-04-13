Children explore equipment at Touch A Truck

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) -- Children got the chance to explore emergency response vehicles and other heavy machinery at the Touch A Truck event Friday.

It was held at Trustmark Park.

The family event offers hands-on opportunities for children to climb, touch trucks, and other equipment.

All proceeds raised from Touch A Truck Jackson supports the mission of the Junior League of Jackson, including more than 30 community projects in the metro area.

The event will be held on Saturday as well.