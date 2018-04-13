CHS teacher 1 of 10 educators nationwide to recieve classroom tech grant

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mrs. McKinion with Assistant Superintendent Anthony Goins. (Photo: Clinton Public School District)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Mrs. McKinion with Assistant Superintendent Anthony Goins. (Photo: Clinton Public School District)

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) -- A Clinton High School teacher is one of 10 educators nationwide to receive a classroom technology grant from Turning Technologies.

Heather McKinion teaches algebra at CHS. She’s looking for solutions to close the mathematics achievement gap at Clinton High School.

The grant is for $3,000.

“Algebra I is a class that’s generally taught in eighth and ninth grade, and a few sophomores should be enrolled once they attend CHS,” she said. “This year alone, 37 percent of the sophomore class is taking Algebra I. This is a large number of students who are almost two curriculum classes behind their peers, which puts them at a deficit for ACT purposes their junior year.”

The Classroom Improvement Technology Grant program awarded 10 classrooms with funds to purchase interactive technology to help instruction.

“My class will be getting a set of interactive calculators along with a teacher base and several other technology items that will allow students to engage and interact using their calculators, laptops, cell phones or iPads as we prepare for the state test,” she said.

The new equipment will also students to get immediate feedback on their work.