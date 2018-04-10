City of Jackson discusses debt plan

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson City leaders are re-arranging the city's debt. They're hoping the move will save $4.5-million a year.

The city uses property and sales tax revenues to make bond payments. The bonds were issued during previous administrations.

Debt service on the bonds is currently $5.8-million and expected to increase to $15.3-million over the course of the payout.

The city hopes to level those payments out.



"We borrow money in the out years and use that money to pay off the bonds in the nearer terms," says Charles Hatcher, Finance and Administration Director.

The Mayor says in the last budget cycle taxes were increased on homes about $100-thousand in appraised value.

Mayor Lumumba does not expect that to happen during the next fiscal year.