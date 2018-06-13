City of Jackson issues boil water notice

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Jackson has issued a boil water notice for the area just off the Meadowbrook/I-55 exit.

Streets near the Waterstone subdivision are included in the alert.

Roxbury Road, Court and Place

Simwood Place

Waterstone Place

Berkeley Drive (4000-4099)

The City will issue a notice when the alert is lifted. In the meantime, if you have questions please contact the City at 601-960-2723