Metro

City of Jackson issues boil water notice

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2018 01:42 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2018 01:42 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The City of Jackson has issued a boil water notice for the area just off the Meadowbrook/I-55 exit.

Streets near the Waterstone subdivision are included in the alert.

  • Roxbury Road, Court and Place
  • Simwood Place
  • Waterstone Place
  • Berkeley Drive (4000-4099)

The City will issue a notice when the alert is lifted. In the meantime, if you have questions please contact the City at 601-960-2723

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/4/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/4/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/3/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/3/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/1/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/1/18