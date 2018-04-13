City of Jackson roll-off dumpster day canceled
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Roll-Off Dumpster Day will be rescheduled until Saturday, April 21, because of weather.
Here is the original schedule along with what residents are allowed to bring.
Residents can take tree limbs, other yard debris, and household items to one of the
following locations (Date TBA) from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
North
Smith-Wills Stadium, 1200 block of Lakeland Drive, east of softball field
Central
Gravel lot just east of 2550 Medgar Evers Boulevard, old Pepsi building west of Jackson Medical Mall
West
Raines Park, 5260 Clinton Boulevard & Flag Chapel Road, located in the parking lot
South
Tennis South Center, 1517 McDowell Road, located in the parking lot
Residents may bring household furniture, small appliances, and accessories for disposal. However, tires, chemicals, and gas tanks are not accepted in Roll off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside dumpster provided at the locations. City business and residents living outside the city limits of the City of Jackson are not eligible to participate. Proof of residency may be required.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
