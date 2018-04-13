City of Pearl Youth Fishing Rodeo canceled due to threat of severe weather
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) -- The annual Youth Fishing Rodeo in Pearl that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.
The event was scheduled to take place at Bright Park starting at 8 a.m.
Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the event has been canceled.
