City of Pearl Youth Fishing Rodeo canceled due to threat of severe weather

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 03:43 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 13, 2018 03:43 PM CDT

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) -- The annual Youth Fishing Rodeo in Pearl that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The event was scheduled to take place at Bright Park starting at 8 a.m.

Due to the possibility of inclement weather, the event has been canceled.

