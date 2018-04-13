City of Pearl Youth Fishing Rodeo Canceled
PEARL, Miss (WJTV) - April showers may bring May flowers, but it's messing up the weekend for some young fishermen.
The youth fishing rodeo scheduled for Saturday, in Pearl at Bright Park has been canceled because of weather.
Pearl Parks and Recreation hopes to reschedule the event.
