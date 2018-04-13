Clinton's caterpillar parade and spring market rescheduled

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy City of Clinton

CLINTON, Miss (WJTV) - Puxatawney Phil has his cloud cover, Calliope the caterpillar has her raindrop - either way the two stay home and wait to come out.

That's the decision for the City of Clinton's Caterpillar parade and Spring Market. Due to weather, the festivities are postponed until Saturday, April 21.

Parade and Spring Market rescheduled due to weather. For more information on the rescheduled event, visit Mainstreet Clinton's website.



On April 21st Calliope will reappear! Olde Towne Clinton will once again be awash in green. Business owners are festively decorating their storefronts with giant caterpillars in anticipation of the big day. Calliope parade with her following of children and adults, the 50’ caterpillar helps the community welcome spring. The parade has grown into one of the community’s most popular family events.



Children and parents are invited to gather at Lions Club Park with decorated strollers, bikes, wagons, etc. for the parade. At 9:30 a.m., emcee, and host James Anderson will start the event with the annual reading of Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The parade will begin at the conclusion of the reading and is led by Calliope. Each child will receive balloons or noisemakers as they line up to follow Calliope the Caterpillar through the brick streets of Olde Towne. The first 250 children will receive a free butterfly chrysalis at the conclusion of the parade.



The first Olde Towne Market of the season will take place on Jefferson Street with handcrafted items, live music, and good food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.