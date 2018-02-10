Crews clear debris on Highway 49 after dam break

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - U.S. Highway 49 in Rankin County was temporarily shut down after a dam break.



Officials say they received 911 calls at 10:13 p.m. Friday night, about a "wall" of water flowing across the road.



According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, first responders found two disabled vehicles and a large amount of debris covering the road when they arrived on scene.



Officials from Piney Woods School informed responders that the dam on a lake by the school had failed and the lake was completely empty.



No one was hurt.



MDOT responded and inspected the roadway and determined it was safe to use.



Rankin EOC officials along with the Rankin Count Road Manager and Engineer checked road and residents downstream from the dam and found no damage.



According to Sheriff Bailey the lake was constructed in the 1930's and was between 4 and 5 acres large and up to 20 feet deep.



The breach in the dam is approximately 130 feet wide.