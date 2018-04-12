CU at the Zoo postponed due to weather

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 10:27 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2018 10:27 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - If you were headed to the Zoo this weekend for the CU at the Zoo, mark your calendar for April 28th.

Organizer postponed the event because of rain and the possibility of severe weather.

This family favorite is supported by area credit unions. The fun day features free admission for the first 2,500 people, games and crafts. Festive food offerings include, Kona Ice, Backyard Burger, Taqueria LaReata taco truck, and Mellow Mushroom.
 

 

