RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Authorities are on the scene of a dam break at Piney Woods School in unincorporated Rankin County.

We're told the water came from a private lake at the school.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey water rushed across Highway 49.

Two cars were damaged from the water, but no one was injured.

The highway is back open, but officials are concerned where the water is going.

Officials on scene assisting include MDOT, Highway Patrol, and the Simpson County Sheriff's Department.

We have a WJTV crew headed to the scene.