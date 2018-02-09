Dixie National Rodeo rolls into Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Dixie National Rodeo is one of the biggest attractions of the year for the Metro Jackson area.

Competition started officially Thursday night and continues through Wed, Feb 14th.

The wagon train takes to their annual parade route in the morning starting at Mississippi Street, circling around the Capitol, then left down Amite before returning to the fairgrounds.

Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith will present awards to the winning parade group at the Mississippi Farmers Market at 12:30 pm.

Special entertainers will perform at the conclusion of the rodeo each evening. This year’s musical entertainment lineup features Josh Turner, Frank Foster, the Bellamy Brothers, John Michael Montgomery, Riley Green, Corey Smith and Brett Young. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.