Equal Pay Day public awareness event held at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Mississippi’s pay equity advocates held an event at the State Capitol Tuesday for Equal Pay Day.

Speakers in support of Equal Pay Day included Pelahatchie Mayor Ryshonda Beechem, State Rep. Alyce Clark, State Rep. Abe Hudson and several other key partners.

Equal Pay Day, created by the National Committee on Pay Equity in 1996, is the symbolic day when women's earnings "catch up" to men's earnings from the previous year.

Women are losing money to support their families because our state lacks basic protections ensuring equal pay for equal work,” said Cassandra Welchlin, MWESI director. “We have to do better by the women in Mississippi. They deserve fair treatment in their wages. They need support so they can put food on the table and keep the lights on at home.”