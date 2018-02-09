Federal Suspect pleads guilty for selling stolen firearms

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Estelle Cook, Jr., 28, of Pickens, pled guilty today before U.S.District Judge Carlton Reeves, to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Cook was originally arrested in this case in 2014, along with co-defendant Corey Hughes. The two allegedly tore a hole in the side of Central Mississippi Firearms in Kosciusko, Mississippi and stole 41 guns.

Investigators say the two men, along with others, sold a dozen of the guns in Durant and Lexington. Cook led the sale of an additional ten guns to buyers in a home in Durant. The men sold the guns for cash with Cook pocketing a hundred dollars per gun.

One of the men, Frederick Russell pled guilty January 10th and will be sentenced in March.

Another, Darnell Branch is scheduled for trial March 5th.



Estelle Cook, Jr. will be sentenced by Judge Reeves on May 15, 2018, in Jackson. He

faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.