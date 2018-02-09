Flora looking for Suspect in attempted ATM theft

By: Liz Carroll

Posted: Feb 09, 2018 04:10 PM CST

Updated: Feb 09, 2018 04:10 PM CST

FLORA, Miss (WJTV) - A would-be thief in Flora hits an ATM and runs, now police are looking for him.

Flora Police are asking anyone with information about the man in this picture call Central Mississippi Crimestoppers.

On Feb. 3rd, the suspect drove a silver Chevrolet with heavy damage to the passenger side, up to the ATM at the Bank of Yazoo in Flora.

The man tried to dismantle the front of the machine with a screwdriver. When he couldn't get to the cash inside, he drove off.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00. If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. Or use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to Crimestoppers.

 

