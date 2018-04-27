Former NFL player aspires to be doctor

A former NFL planer and Mississippi native is defying the stereotypes in medical school.

Nate Hughes played five years in the NFL.

Now the 33-year-old Alcorn State University Graduate is on the track to earn his doctor in medicine from The University of Mississippi Medical Center.

"I remember growing up in 2nd and 3rd grade, I always wanted to be a doctor," he said.

He played three seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars and spent time with the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"When you think about elite athletes such as Nate to go off to the NFL, often times you don't consider someone excelling in health care profession especially going on to be a physician," said Dr. Claude Brunson, of UMMC.

The Association of American Medical Colleges released a study about the shortage of black males in medicine. In 1978, researchers say 542 black men were in medical school. They found that number did not improve by 2014. In fact, it dropped to 515.

