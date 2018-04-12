Free criminal records expungement clinic happening Friday, Saturday

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 12, 2018 04:12 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 12, 2018 04:16 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- A free criminal records expungement clinic will be held Friday and Saturday.

A clinic will be held by the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Hinds Community College, 3925 Sunset Drive. Pre-registration is required for this event by visiting their website or calling 601-882-5001.

Senator Sollie  Norwood is partnering with Attorney RaToya Gilmer and the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project to host a clinic Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Pearl Street AME Church, 2519 Robinson Road. Attorney Jennifer Riley Collins along with the Jackson Revival Center will host a clinic from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., in the JRC Multi-Purpose Center that is located at 4655 Terry Road.

