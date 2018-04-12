Jackson City Councilman De'Keither Stamps abruptly resigns as Chair of Finance committee

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson City Councilman De'Keither Stamps resigned as Chairman of the Finance Committee.

In a letter delivered to the Jackson City Council Stamps says he is concerned with what he believes is a lack of urgency regarding financial matters, on the part of the City. He continues by saying he disagrees with how money has been spent and he is tired of submitting recommendations only to be ignored.

On social media he posted the following.