Jackson City Councilman De'Keither Stamps abruptly resigns as Chair of Finance committee
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson City Councilman De'Keither Stamps resigned as Chairman of the Finance Committee.
In a letter delivered to the Jackson City Council Stamps says he is concerned with what he believes is a lack of urgency regarding financial matters, on the part of the City. He continues by saying he disagrees with how money has been spent and he is tired of submitting recommendations only to be ignored.
On social media he posted the following.
It has been an honor, privilege and challenge serving as the chairman of the Budget Committee for the past few months. Today I submitted my resignation as chairman of the committee. I look forward to working to continue to move the city forward. A more detailed video will follow soon. Have a blessed day.
