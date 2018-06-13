Metro

Jackson Firefighters respond to business fire on McDowell Rd.

Posted: Jun 13, 2018 06:35 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2018 06:38 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday morning.

It happened at a business on McDowell Road.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

