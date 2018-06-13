Jackson Firefighters respond to business fire on McDowell Rd.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Jackson Fire Department responded to a fire Wednesday morning.
It happened at a business on McDowell Road.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
JFD says arsonist set blaze in...
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rice Road to close for...
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Couriers to deliver ranked voting results to Maine's capital
- Kemp and Chirinos ejected after home plate collision
- Vicksburg's new billing system will help track illegal use of services
- Rebel Wilson has Australian defamation payout slashed
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.