Jackson group works to decriminalize and destigmatize HIV

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - A group in Jackson is working to solve the intersectionality of mass incarceration and hiv.

as WJTV's Margaret-Ann Carter reports they're working to decriminalize and destigmatize the virus.

What started as a panel question and answer meeting quickly turned into an all inclusive candid discussion on HIV-AIDs.

When the hiv epidemic first hit a number of states, including Mississippi, implemented HIV criminal exposure laws which penalized HIV positive people who knew their status and potentially exposed others to the virus.

this group is hoping to change that through education.

"Being incarcerated is a big issue for those living with hiv and we're trying our best to work i the prison system to educate our corrections officers because their policy is out there and hurting those living with hiv in jail," Valencia Robinson, founder of Mississippi in action explained.

"There has to be an education service put in place so policy makers can understand what this issue really is we have to also stop trying to put a color or a face we have ot talk about how it impacts us economically and how we treat just the humanization of this whole issue." Hines added.

Before they can change the law they have to change the stigma that comes with hiv aids.

"This issue is an issue that is kicked up under the rug it makes people uncomfortable and in order for us to effect change we have to make people uncomfortable and have a tough conversation," Hines said.

This is just the first of several meetings Mississippi in Action is planning to have for more information visit their facebook.