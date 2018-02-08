Jackson Junior League holds fundraiser

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Get ready to rumble at the jumble! The Junior League of Jackson hopes to turn trash into treasure. You get the great finds, they get cash for more than 30 community projects.

When: Friday and Saturday, February 9–10, 2018

Where: 6510 Old Canton Road in Ridgeland



Tickets are available online at www.juniorleaguejumble.com while they last and can also be purchased at the door if available.



Jumble Reveal Party on Friday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.gives exclusive early shopping access while maximizing the funds raised to support the mission of the Junior League of Jackson.

Merchandise prices will be doubled forth is event.Tickets are $50 per person.



Peek and Purchase on Saturday, February 10 from 6:00 a.m.–8:00a.m.offersearly access to great merchandise before general admission opens later this day. Merchandise is at regular ticketed price for this special event.Tickets are $10 each and are limited.



General Admission on Saturday, February 10 from 8:00a.m.–4:00 p.m.opens the doors to all shoppers with all merchandise at regular ticketed price. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased in advance for this general admission date.