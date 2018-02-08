Jackson Junior League holds fundraiser
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Get ready to rumble at the jumble! The Junior League of Jackson hopes to turn trash into treasure. You get the great finds, they get cash for more than 30 community projects.
When: Friday and Saturday, February 9–10, 2018
Where: 6510 Old Canton Road in Ridgeland
Tickets are available online at www.juniorleaguejumble.com while they last and can also be purchased at the door if available.
Jumble Reveal Party on Friday, February 9 from 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m.gives exclusive early shopping access while maximizing the funds raised to support the mission of the Junior League of Jackson.
Merchandise prices will be doubled forth is event.Tickets are $50 per person.
Peek and Purchase on Saturday, February 10 from 6:00 a.m.–8:00a.m.offersearly access to great merchandise before general admission opens later this day. Merchandise is at regular ticketed price for this special event.Tickets are $10 each and are limited.
General Admission on Saturday, February 10 from 8:00a.m.–4:00 p.m.opens the doors to all shoppers with all merchandise at regular ticketed price. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased in advance for this general admission date.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Koreas share historic handshake at Olympic opening ceremony
- At Olympic Games, Kim Jong Un's sister takes VIP seat
- EU negotiator says big differences remain over Brexit
- With extraordinary political optics, Winter Olympics begin
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.