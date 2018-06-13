Jackson Police arrest woman for allegedly kidnapping 6-year-old

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy Jackson P.D. Jazzlyn Simmons

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson Police are looking into the alleged kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl taken from her neighborhood on Glenmary Street Tuesday night.

Officers say when they arrived, Samiyah Gaines father says his daughter was taken by a black female driving a white sedan. He reportedly recognized the driver as a friend of the little girl's mother who was sent to retrieve Samiyah.

According to investigators, the two argued when the father decided he did not want his daughter leaving with the woman in question. Officers say that's when twenty-four-year-old Jazzlynn Simmons left the area with the child in her car.

An AMBER Alert was issued. The child was returned to police and Simmons was arrested. The woman has been charged with kidnapping. She is in police custody pending an initial appearance in court.