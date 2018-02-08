Jackson Public Schools to hold jobs fair
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson Public Schools is hosting a Job Fair for administrators and teachers on Saturday, February 10, 2018, from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. at Kirksey Middle School located at 5677 Highland Drive.
For more information click here
