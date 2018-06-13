JFD says arsonist set blaze in Jackson apartment complex fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - JFD says an arsonist is responsible for the fire that gutted a row of vacant apartments in the Vintage Apartment complex on Ellis.

Arson investigators say they believe the fire was intentionally set. They are working to identify a suspect.

JFD Division Chief Cleotha Sanders says the string of apartments that burned were vacant at the time of the fire last week.