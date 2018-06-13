Metro

JFD says arsonist set blaze in Jackson apartment complex fire

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2018 10:33 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2018 10:33 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - JFD says an arsonist is responsible for the fire that gutted a row of vacant apartments in the Vintage Apartment complex on Ellis.

Arson investigators say they believe the fire was intentionally set. They are working to identify a suspect.

JFD Division Chief Cleotha Sanders says the string of apartments that burned were vacant at the time of the fire last week.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/4/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/4/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/3/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/3/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/1/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/1/18