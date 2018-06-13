JFD says arsonist set blaze in Jackson apartment complex fire
JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - JFD says an arsonist is responsible for the fire that gutted a row of vacant apartments in the Vintage Apartment complex on Ellis.
Arson investigators say they believe the fire was intentionally set. They are working to identify a suspect.
JFD Division Chief Cleotha Sanders says the string of apartments that burned were vacant at the time of the fire last week.
